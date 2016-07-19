IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)
IGG.L on London Stock Exchange
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
630.00
630.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
930,924
930,924
52-wk High
853.00
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70
441.70
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|May '17
|258.20
|0.233
|Nov
|265.10
|0.225
|FY 2016
|May '16
|259.20
|0.237
|Nov
|232.50
|0.209
|FY 2015
|May '15
|210.50
|0.145
|Nov
|216.50
|0.214
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|4
|497.45
|513.50
|489.70
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|4
|502.73
|524.60
|477.90
|549.29
|Year Ending May-19
|5
|513.55
|636.53
|461.70
|591.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|6
|46.07
|49.30
|44.50
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|5
|46.87
|50.10
|41.50
|53.66
|Year Ending May-19
|6
|45.98
|61.81
|39.90
|59.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-1.50
|-1.50
|-1.50
|6.70
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|6.43
|8.15
|4.96
|EPS (TTM) %
|2.88
|4.47
|4.08
|Dividend %
|2.87
|4.69
|7.50
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for IG Group Holdings PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.30
|0.20
|99
|96
|13 Week
|15.41
|12.41
|99
|45
|26 Week
|29.29
|25.60
|99
|82
|52 Week
|-26.78
|-32.44
|65
|97
|YTD
|30.34
|22.29
|99
|98
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- CMC Markets sees H1 profit up as client trade volumes rise
- UPDATE 1-Spreadbetting firm Plus500 sees FY profit ahead of market expectations
- Spreadbetting firm Plus500 sees FY results ahead of market expectations
- Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 28
- UPDATE 1-IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanded client base
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|86.53%
|# of Holders:
|166
|Total Shares Held:
|318,332,180
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|10,177,372
|# New Positions:
|9
|# Closed Positions:
|13
|# Increased Positions:
|56
|# Reduced Positions:
|35
|# Net Buyers:
|21
