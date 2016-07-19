Edition:
IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

IGG.L on London Stock Exchange

630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
630.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
930,924
52-wk High
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 May '17 258.20 0.233
Nov 265.10 0.225
FY 2016 May '16 259.20 0.237
Nov 232.50 0.209
FY 2015 May '15 210.50 0.145
Nov 216.50 0.214
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 4 497.45 513.50 489.70 --
Year Ending May-18 4 502.73 524.60 477.90 549.29
Year Ending May-19 5 513.55 636.53 461.70 591.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 6 46.07 49.30 44.50 --
Year Ending May-18 5 46.87 50.10 41.50 53.66
Year Ending May-19 6 45.98 61.81 39.90 59.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -1.50 -1.50 -1.50 6.70
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for IG Group Holdings PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 6.43 8.15 4.96
EPS (TTM) % 2.88 4.47 4.08
Dividend % 2.87 4.69 7.50
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for IG Group Holdings PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 2.30 0.20 99 96
13 Week 15.41 12.41 99 45
26 Week 29.29 25.60 99 82
52 Week -26.78 -32.44 65 97
YTD 30.34 22.29 99 98
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

IG Group Holdings PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 86.53%
# of Holders: 166
Total Shares Held: 318,332,180
3 Mo. Net Change: 10,177,372
# New Positions: 9
# Closed Positions: 13
# Increased Positions: 56
# Reduced Positions: 35
# Net Buyers: 21
Market Views

