Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)
INBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,664.90INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-30.60 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs1,695.50
Open
Rs1,694.50
Day's High
Rs1,700.95
Day's Low
Rs1,654.80
Volume
1,531,613
Avg. Vol
1,056,750
52-wk High
Rs1,804.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,036.70
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|13.980
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|12.570
|Dec
|12.460
|Sep
|11.690
|Jun
|10.984
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|11.218
|Dec
|9.680
|Sep
|19.130
|Jun
|9.740
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|9.265
|Dec
|8.300
|Sep
|8.020
|Jun
|7.855
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|27,504.70
|28,183.00
|26,644.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|100,028.00
|101,737.00
|97,062.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38
|126,591.00
|143,323.00
|120,115.00
|122,430.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38
|157,208.00
|180,561.00
|145,045.00
|153,346.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|13.34
|14.00
|12.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|16.68
|17.96
|15.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45
|48.69
|51.00
|47.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44
|61.16
|65.54
|56.00
|61.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44
|77.45
|84.54
|71.40
|78.43
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|23.51
|27.59
|15.00
|21.21
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|21.34
|20.40
|21.87
|EPS (TTM) %
|22.41
|22.11
|23.30
|Dividend %
|33.33
|19.68
|22.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Indusind Bank Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.79
|-1.19
|99
|53
|13 Week
|10.23
|8.66
|99
|42
|26 Week
|19.14
|11.25
|99
|58
|52 Week
|37.67
|21.62
|99
|47
|YTD
|51.86
|27.10
|99
|58
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|33.97%
|# of Holders:
|173
|Total Shares Held:
|203,491,234
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-2,481,830
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|40
|# Reduced Positions:
|33
|# Net Buyers:
|7
