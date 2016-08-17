Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
INDV.L on London Stock Exchange
330.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
330.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
330.30
330.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,586,584
2,586,584
52-wk High
421.50
421.50
52-wk Low
246.50
246.50
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|288.00
|0.098
|Mar '17
|265.00
|0.107
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|259.00
|0.096
|Sep '16
|268.00
|-0.207
|Jun '16
|274.00
|0.076
|Mar '16
|258.00
|0.068
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|248.00
|0.050
|Sep '15
|249.00
|0.065
|Jun '15
|266.00
|0.090
|Mar '15
|251.00
|0.106
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|204.72
|204.72
|204.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|840.46
|847.26
|827.88
|758.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|737.32
|907.94
|372.22
|789.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|28.68
|31.69
|25.13
|20.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|20.23
|33.13
|-14.58
|22.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-27.00
|-27.00
|-27.00
|-9.85
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|4.34
|-4.53
|-3.34
|EPS (TTM) %
|-84.86
|-58.61
|-43.72
|Dividend %
|-100.00
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Indivior PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|12.46
|10.14
|99
|28
|13 Week
|11.26
|8.37
|99
|36
|26 Week
|7.81
|4.74
|99
|28
|52 Week
|9.56
|1.08
|99
|12
|YTD
|16.44
|9.25
|99
|22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct
- BRIEF-Indivior says FDA to review New Drug Application for RBP-6000
- BRIEF-Indivior says durect, co sign $17.5 mln patent purchase deal
- BRIEF-Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia treatment
- Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|83.26%
|# of Holders:
|246
|Total Shares Held:
|600,657,273
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-24,705,620
|# New Positions:
|10
|# Closed Positions:
|10
|# Increased Positions:
|46
|# Reduced Positions:
|53
|# Net Buyers:
|-7
