Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

926.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs939.50
Open
Rs946.00
Day's High
Rs946.65
Day's Low
Rs921.60
Volume
7,247,019
Avg. Vol
6,490,668
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 170,780.00 15.229
FY 2017 Mar '17 171,200.00 15.757
Dec 172,730.00 16.219
Sep 173,100.00 15.775
Jun 167,820.00 15.032
FY 2016 Mar '16 165,500.00 15.737
Dec 159,020.00 15.159
Sep 156,350.00 14.866
Jun 143,540.00 13.257
FY 2015 Mar '15 134,110.00 13.549
Dec 137,960.00 14.219
Sep 133,420.00 13.546
Jun 127,700.00 12.627
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 35 172,999.00 176,185.00 170,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 180,079.00 192,479.00 170,473.00 194,824.00
Year Ending Mar-17 48 687,243.00 691,720.00 679,358.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 45 715,398.00 747,850.00 704,480.00 777,932.00
Year Ending Mar-19 49 780,167.00 822,640.00 718,133.00 867,196.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22 15.77 16.30 15.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 15.84 16.61 15.00 16.63
Year Ending Mar-17 52 62.81 64.00 62.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 51 63.88 69.30 58.12 70.42
Year Ending Mar-19 51 68.83 78.65 58.50 76.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 5.76 12.00 1.40 12.11
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Infosys Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 9.68 10.96 15.21
EPS (TTM) % 6.36 10.45 11.53
Dividend % 5.10 17.81 22.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Infosys Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 4.05 3.64 99 53
13 Week -1.63 -3.03 99 39
26 Week -6.26 -12.47 99 45
52 Week -10.44 -20.88 99 33
YTD -8.95 -23.80 99 35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 59.05%
# of Holders: 274
Total Shares Held: 1,349,677,428
3 Mo. Net Change: -12,196,212
# New Positions: 5
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 72
# Reduced Positions: 41
# Net Buyers: 31
