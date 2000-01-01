Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)
INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
926.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs939.50
Open
Rs946.00
Day's High
Rs946.65
Day's Low
Rs921.60
Volume
7,247,019
Avg. Vol
6,490,668
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|170,780.00
|15.229
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|171,200.00
|15.757
|Dec
|172,730.00
|16.219
|Sep
|173,100.00
|15.775
|Jun
|167,820.00
|15.032
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|165,500.00
|15.737
|Dec
|159,020.00
|15.159
|Sep
|156,350.00
|14.866
|Jun
|143,540.00
|13.257
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|134,110.00
|13.549
|Dec
|137,960.00
|14.219
|Sep
|133,420.00
|13.546
|Jun
|127,700.00
|12.627
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|35
|172,999.00
|176,185.00
|170,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6
|180,079.00
|192,479.00
|170,473.00
|194,824.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48
|687,243.00
|691,720.00
|679,358.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45
|715,398.00
|747,850.00
|704,480.00
|777,932.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49
|780,167.00
|822,640.00
|718,133.00
|867,196.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22
|15.77
|16.30
|15.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6
|15.84
|16.61
|15.00
|16.63
|Year Ending Mar-17
|52
|62.81
|64.00
|62.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|51
|63.88
|69.30
|58.12
|70.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51
|68.83
|78.65
|58.50
|76.74
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|5.76
|12.00
|1.40
|12.11
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|9.68
|10.96
|15.21
|EPS (TTM) %
|6.36
|10.45
|11.53
|Dividend %
|5.10
|17.81
|22.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Infosys Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.05
|3.64
|99
|53
|13 Week
|-1.63
|-3.03
|99
|39
|26 Week
|-6.26
|-12.47
|99
|45
|52 Week
|-10.44
|-20.88
|99
|33
|YTD
|-8.95
|-23.80
|99
|35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|59.05%
|# of Holders:
|274
|Total Shares Held:
|1,349,677,428
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-12,196,212
|# New Positions:
|5
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|72
|# Reduced Positions:
|41
|# Net Buyers:
|31
