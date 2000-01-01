Edition:
IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)

IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

489.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs487.90
Open
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs488.00
Volume
136,912
Avg. Vol
395,954
52-wk High
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,251.18 7,251.18 7,251.18 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 9,874.00 9,874.00 9,874.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 31,838.60 32,580.00 30,746.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 34,159.40 35,880.00 32,023.00 37,200.00
Year Ending Mar-19 16 39,253.90 41,753.00 37,312.00 41,619.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5.00 5.65 4.34 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.17 6.17 6.17 --
Year Ending Mar-17 22 16.04 24.50 12.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 17.56 24.90 7.60 28.64
Year Ending Mar-19 17 25.88 37.00 20.50 35.18
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for IPCA Laboratories Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 10.46 -0.73 6.35
EPS (TTM) % 108.87 -25.92 -6.85
Dividend % -- -41.52 -20.76
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for IPCA Laboratories Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 23.99 23.50 99 28
13 Week 11.41 9.82 99 36
26 Week -18.26 -23.67 99 28
52 Week -14.69 -24.63 99 12
YTD -2.27 -18.21 99 22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 29.94%
# of Holders: 46
Total Shares Held: 37,783,522
3 Mo. Net Change: -1,286,363
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 4
# Increased Positions: 7
# Reduced Positions: 7
# Net Buyers: 0
