JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
JD.L on London Stock Exchange
338.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
338.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
338.00
338.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,870,792
1,870,792
52-wk High
462.00
462.00
52-wk Low
292.50
292.50
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jul
|1,367.20
|0.081
|FY 2017
|Jan '17
|1,408.13
|0.124
|Jul
|970.57
|0.060
|FY 2016
|Jan '16
|1,011.75
|0.065
|Aug
|809.90
|0.035
|FY 2015
|Jan '15
|852.00
|0.052
|Aug
|670.25
|0.019
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|6
|2,217.88
|2,242.67
|2,185.70
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|3,007.43
|3,121.00
|2,857.50
|2,273.77
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|3,330.13
|3,436.00
|3,135.00
|2,469.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|6
|17.61
|18.00
|17.10
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|22.56
|23.50
|21.40
|17.07
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|24.95
|25.90
|23.90
|18.74
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.10
|17.20
|15.00
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|30.58
|25.05
|17.56
|EPS (TTM) %
|83.24
|46.76
|30.73
|Dividend %
|80.00
|4.36
|17.14
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for JD Sports Fashion PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|13.76
|11.42
|89
|73
|13 Week
|5.62
|2.88
|63
|22
|26 Week
|-4.74
|-7.46
|31
|25
|52 Week
|18.17
|9.02
|72
|51
|YTD
|17.02
|9.79
|69
|20
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|37.20%
|# of Holders:
|174
|Total Shares Held:
|362,049,991
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|39,496,819
|# New Positions:
|12
|# Closed Positions:
|7
|# Increased Positions:
|53
|# Reduced Positions:
|43
|# Net Buyers:
|10
