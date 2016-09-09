J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
JDW.L on London Stock Exchange
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.64%)
8.00 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
1,241.00
1,241.00
Open
1,237.00
1,237.00
Day's High
1,274.00
1,274.00
Day's Low
1,235.00
1,235.00
Volume
145,296
145,296
Avg. Vol
282,832
282,832
52-wk High
1,296.00
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00
810.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jul '17
|859.32
|0.232
|Jan '17
|801.43
|0.272
|FY 2016
|Jul '16
|804.95
|0.175
|Jan '16
|790.25
|0.259
|FY 2015
|Jul '15
|769.56
|0.140
|Jan '15
|744.37
|0.226
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|12
|1,632.41
|1,658.84
|1,621.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|13
|1,666.76
|1,697.80
|1,639.00
|1,675.07
|Year Ending Jul-19
|13
|1,721.52
|1,755.60
|1,671.00
|1,732.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|14
|61.67
|68.80
|45.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|15
|65.39
|74.89
|54.30
|54.46
|Year Ending Jul-19
|15
|66.42
|75.32
|55.50
|56.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.60
|10.60
|10.60
|6.30
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|4.11
|5.62
|6.77
|EPS (TTM) %
|15.97
|15.35
|7.17
|Dividend %
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for J D Wetherspoon PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|26.15
|23.55
|95
|44
|13 Week
|28.48
|25.14
|91
|82
|26 Week
|30.96
|27.22
|86
|88
|52 Week
|34.41
|24.00
|76
|64
|YTD
|40.99
|32.29
|85
|80
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|66.86%
|# of Holders:
|108
|Total Shares Held:
|70,542,761
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,547,949
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|7
|# Increased Positions:
|32
|# Reduced Positions:
|28
|# Net Buyers:
|4
