Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)
JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange
3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,471.00
3,471.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
786,439
786,439
52-wk High
3,511.00
3,511.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68
2,677.68
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|6,406.10
|1.025
|Sep
|5,624.90
|0.980
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|4,958.80
|0.269
|Sep
|5,755.10
|1.459
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|5,259.80
|1.327
|Sep
|4,799.90
|0.903
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|981.00
|981.00
|981.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|3,479.45
|3,568.00
|3,420.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|3,778.17
|3,841.55
|3,606.00
|3,617.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|3,992.87
|4,174.50
|3,849.40
|3,813.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|202.37
|211.89
|174.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|211.91
|219.80
|196.29
|209.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|229.90
|246.30
|206.51
|230.31
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.19
|8.68
|4.40
|9.90
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|12.29
|2.55
|0.01
|EPS (TTM) %
|14.31
|4.36
|4.26
|Dividend %
|3.24
|4.26
|4.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Johnson Matthey PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|17.25
|14.84
|99
|84
|13 Week
|22.34
|19.16
|99
|75
|26 Week
|12.45
|9.24
|99
|91
|52 Week
|-1.30
|-8.94
|99
|93
|YTD
|7.04
|0.43
|99
|88
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges lower on UK consumer worries as banks gain
- CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology
- Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology
- BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients
- PRECIOUS-Palladium near 16-year high, gold steadies ahead of Fed meeting
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|73.48%
|# of Holders:
|349
|Total Shares Held:
|142,210,667
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|3,206,858
|# New Positions:
|17
|# Closed Positions:
|33
|# Increased Positions:
|97
|# Reduced Positions:
|94
|# Net Buyers:
|3
