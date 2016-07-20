Edition:
United Kingdom

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,471.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
786,439
52-wk High
3,511.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Mar '17 6,406.10 1.025
Sep 5,624.90 0.980
FY 2016 Mar '16 4,958.80 0.269
Sep 5,755.10 1.459
FY 2015 Mar '15 5,259.80 1.327
Sep 4,799.90 0.903
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 981.00 981.00 981.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 3,479.45 3,568.00 3,420.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 3,778.17 3,841.55 3,606.00 3,617.58
Year Ending Mar-19 9 3,992.87 4,174.50 3,849.40 3,813.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18 202.37 211.89 174.58 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 211.91 219.80 196.29 209.46
Year Ending Mar-19 17 229.90 246.30 206.51 230.31
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.19 8.68 4.40 9.90
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Johnson Matthey PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 12.29 2.55 0.01
EPS (TTM) % 14.31 4.36 4.26
Dividend % 3.24 4.26 4.22
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Johnson Matthey PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 17.25 14.84 99 84
13 Week 22.34 19.16 99 75
26 Week 12.45 9.24 99 91
52 Week -1.30 -8.94 99 93
YTD 7.04 0.43 99 88
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Johnson Matthey PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 73.48%
# of Holders: 349
Total Shares Held: 142,210,667
3 Mo. Net Change: 3,206,858
# New Positions: 17
# Closed Positions: 33
# Increased Positions: 97
# Reduced Positions: 94
# Net Buyers: 3
