JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
82.05INR
11:21am BST
82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs81.10
Rs81.10
Open
Rs81.35
Rs81.35
Day's High
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
Day's Low
Rs81.00
Rs81.00
Volume
12,088,379
12,088,379
Avg. Vol
11,796,748
11,796,748
52-wk High
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
52-wk Low
Rs53.05
Rs53.05
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|22,316.40
|1.330
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|18,620.80
|0.146
|Dec
|19,043.00
|0.130
|Sep
|20,470.20
|1.340
|Jun
|24,500.30
|2.250
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|26,307.10
|1.817
|Dec
|25,989.80
|1.900
|Sep
|24,996.60
|3.280
|Jun
|20,951.40
|1.900
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|21,897.30
|1.983
|Dec
|23,808.30
|2.320
|Sep
|22,512.80
|1.943
|Jun
|25,583.20
|1.985
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13
|20,259.10
|26,458.00
|16,777.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|89,395.20
|110,478.00
|80,790.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|91,237.30
|99,212.80
|84,325.00
|104,785.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|94,808.30
|106,106.00
|83,217.90
|108,624.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|0.22
|0.58
|-0.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|1.63
|2.19
|1.07
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|4.92
|9.79
|3.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|4.81
|6.08
|3.30
|8.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|5.56
|8.33
|2.83
|9.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|15.88
|15.88
|15.88
|-1.04
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-15.89
|-1.72
|6.21
|EPS (TTM) %
|-56.57
|-5.66
|30.10
|Dividend %
|-75.00
|-37.00
|0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for JSW Energy Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|7.21
|6.79
|99
|36
|13 Week
|20.50
|18.78
|99
|38
|26 Week
|16.68
|8.95
|99
|53
|52 Week
|3.76
|-8.33
|99
|69
|YTD
|27.03
|6.32
|99
|61
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars
- BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020
- The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
- The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
- The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|10.94%
|# of Holders:
|41
|Total Shares Held:
|179,440,142
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|9,684,765
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|12
|# Reduced Positions:
|9
|# Net Buyers:
|3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.