Edition:
United Kingdom

JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs81.10
Open
Rs81.35
Day's High
Rs84.30
Day's Low
Rs81.00
Volume
12,088,379
Avg. Vol
11,796,748
52-wk High
Rs84.30
52-wk Low
Rs53.05

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 22,316.40 1.330
FY 2017 Mar '17 18,620.80 0.146
Dec 19,043.00 0.130
Sep 20,470.20 1.340
Jun 24,500.30 2.250
FY 2016 Mar '16 26,307.10 1.817
Dec 25,989.80 1.900
Sep 24,996.60 3.280
Jun 20,951.40 1.900
FY 2015 Mar '15 21,897.30 1.983
Dec 23,808.30 2.320
Sep 22,512.80 1.943
Jun 25,583.20 1.985
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 20,259.10 26,458.00 16,777.30 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 27,194.00 27,194.00 27,194.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 89,395.20 110,478.00 80,790.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 91,237.30 99,212.80 84,325.00 104,785.00
Year Ending Mar-19 22 94,808.30 106,106.00 83,217.90 108,624.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 0.22 0.58 -0.20 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 1.63 2.19 1.07 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 4.92 9.79 3.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 4.81 6.08 3.30 8.45
Year Ending Mar-19 22 5.56 8.33 2.83 9.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.88 15.88 15.88 -1.04
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for JSW Energy Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -15.89 -1.72 6.21
EPS (TTM) % -56.57 -5.66 30.10
Dividend % -75.00 -37.00 0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for JSW Energy Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 7.21 6.79 99 36
13 Week 20.50 18.78 99 38
26 Week 16.68 8.95 99 53
52 Week 3.76 -8.33 99 69
YTD 27.03 6.32 99 61
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

JSW Energy Ltd News

» More JSWE.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 10.94%
# of Holders: 41
Total Shares Held: 179,440,142
3 Mo. Net Change: 9,684,765
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 12
# Reduced Positions: 9
# Net Buyers: 3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.