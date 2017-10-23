Edition:
Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange

154.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
154.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,676,962
52-wk High
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 1,215.00 0.063
FY 2016 Dec '16 1,554.10 -0.068
Jun '16 1,327.20 0.289
FY 2015 Jun '15 1,501.30 -0.033
Dec 1,060.90 -0.016
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,630.00 2,889.00 2,371.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,991.00 3,339.00 2,643.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 12.20 15.20 9.61 --
Year Ending Dec-18 8 14.83 17.50 9.44 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 --
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Just Group PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -- -- --
EPS (TTM) % -- -- --
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Just Group PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -8.49 -10.37 4 40
13 Week 15.67 12.67 92 26
26 Week 17.52 14.16 81 37
52 Week 6.19 -2.03 12 28
YTD -1.27 -7.37 13 27
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Just Group PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 79.80%
# of Holders: 96
Total Shares Held: 748,400,498
3 Mo. Net Change: -48,708,254
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 9
# Increased Positions: 38
# Reduced Positions: 25
# Net Buyers: 13
