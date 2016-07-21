Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)
LAND.L on London Stock Exchange
967.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
967.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
967.00
967.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,254,822
2,254,822
52-wk High
1,217.07
1,217.07
52-wk Low
961.00
961.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|410.50
|0.264
|Sep
|376.50
|-0.121
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|572.30
|0.848
|Sep
|370.20
|0.952
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|422.50
|1.862
|Sep
|347.90
|1.388
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|633.41
|713.45
|600.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|643.23
|675.00
|606.29
|641.24
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|662.92
|712.27
|612.00
|673.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|50.58
|52.18
|47.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|54.40
|59.39
|47.97
|52.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|56.89
|63.17
|49.72
|54.87
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.91
|9.30
|4.80
|6.91
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-16.50
|3.18
|3.23
|EPS (TTM) %
|-92.07
|-54.46
|-27.61
|Dividend %
|-3.30
|1.67
|2.16
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Land Securities Group PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.67
|2.52
|99
|15
|13 Week
|3.02
|0.35
|99
|17
|26 Week
|-4.95
|-7.66
|99
|7
|52 Week
|3.12
|-4.86
|99
|5
|YTD
|-2.00
|-8.05
|99
|6
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|71.09%
|# of Holders:
|375
|Total Shares Held:
|527,112,416
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-12,936,863
|# New Positions:
|10
|# Closed Positions:
|25
|# Increased Positions:
|104
|# Reduced Positions:
|115
|# Net Buyers:
|-11
