Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
670.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
430,484
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 112.80 0.189
Mar '17 132.80 0.150
FY 2016 Dec '16 152.50 0.253
Sep '16 127.90 0.210
Jun '16 128.30 0.157
Mar '16 139.30 0.140
FY 2015 Dec '15 142.00 0.271
Sep '15 146.60 0.170
Jun '15 154.70 0.194
Mar '15 173.50 0.280
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 106.00 106.00 106.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 550.52 627.00 445.34 602.73
Year Ending Dec-18 11 553.03 659.00 446.48 617.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.12 0.20 0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.42 0.69 -0.40 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.58 0.67 0.43 0.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -7.69 1.00 -11.80 -12.00
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Lancashire Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -10.96 -4.13 -2.39
EPS (TTM) % -16.27 -13.22 -8.59
Dividend % -5.42 -1.10 -10.31
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Lancashire Holdings Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 8.43 6.20 99 85
13 Week -10.17 -12.50 38 11
26 Week 2.08 -0.83 99 31
52 Week 4.28 -3.79 88 42
YTD -4.54 -10.43 82 14
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 77.77%
# of Holders: 119
Total Shares Held: 155,876,922
3 Mo. Net Change: -15,247,111
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 4
# Increased Positions: 19
# Reduced Positions: 15
# Net Buyers: 4
