Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)
LRE.L on London Stock Exchange
670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
670.00
670.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
430,484
430,484
52-wk High
775.00
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00
608.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|112.80
|0.189
|Mar '17
|132.80
|0.150
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|152.50
|0.253
|Sep '16
|127.90
|0.210
|Jun '16
|128.30
|0.157
|Mar '16
|139.30
|0.140
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|142.00
|0.271
|Sep '15
|146.60
|0.170
|Jun '15
|154.70
|0.194
|Mar '15
|173.50
|0.280
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|106.00
|106.00
|106.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|550.52
|627.00
|445.34
|602.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|553.03
|659.00
|446.48
|617.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.12
|0.20
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|0.42
|0.69
|-0.40
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|0.58
|0.67
|0.43
|0.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-7.69
|1.00
|-11.80
|-12.00
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-10.96
|-4.13
|-2.39
|EPS (TTM) %
|-16.27
|-13.22
|-8.59
|Dividend %
|-5.42
|-1.10
|-10.31
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Lancashire Holdings Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|8.43
|6.20
|99
|85
|13 Week
|-10.17
|-12.50
|38
|11
|26 Week
|2.08
|-0.83
|99
|31
|52 Week
|4.28
|-3.79
|88
|42
|YTD
|-4.54
|-10.43
|82
|14
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
- Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 million from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|77.77%
|# of Holders:
|119
|Total Shares Held:
|155,876,922
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-15,247,111
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|19
|# Reduced Positions:
|15
|# Net Buyers:
|4
