Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)
MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
432.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs435.90
Open
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs442.50
Day's Low
Rs431.05
Volume
75,004
Avg. Vol
203,411
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|3,014.62
|3.135
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|2,734.05
|2.740
|Dec
|1,061.59
|0.635
|Sep
|1,063.73
|0.540
|Jun
|2,369.12
|2.855
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|2,083.19
|2.728
|Dec
|950.48
|0.485
|Sep
|785.19
|0.500
|Jun
|1,501.18
|2.090
|FY 2015
|Sep
|618.49
|0.240
|Jun
|1,261.97
|3.990
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|2,947.00
|3,272.00
|2,649.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4,320.00
|4,320.00
|4,320.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|7,117.03
|7,802.00
|5,885.12
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9,798.99
|11,226.00
|8,963.90
|11,144.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|13,464.20
|15,200.00
|10,846.30
|13,654.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.92
|2.95
|2.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|6.55
|7.65
|5.39
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9.04
|10.00
|8.27
|10.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|12.94
|15.30
|10.48
|14.47
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|34.79
|34.56
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|17.89
|32.05
|--
|Dividend %
|0.00
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Manpasand Beverages Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|12.29
|11.84
|99
|21
|13 Week
|20.77
|19.05
|99
|29
|26 Week
|32.60
|23.81
|99
|40
|52 Week
|25.43
|10.81
|99
|31
|YTD
|69.74
|42.06
|99
|23
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1
- BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|43.50%
|# of Holders:
|23
|Total Shares Held:
|49,772,438
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-114,822
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|1
|# Reduced Positions:
|6
|# Net Buyers:
|-5
