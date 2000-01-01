Edition:
United Kingdom

Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

432.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs435.90
Open
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs442.50
Day's Low
Rs431.05
Volume
75,004
Avg. Vol
203,411
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 3,014.62 3.135
FY 2017 Mar '17 2,734.05 2.740
Dec 1,061.59 0.635
Sep 1,063.73 0.540
Jun 2,369.12 2.855
FY 2016 Mar '16 2,083.19 2.728
Dec 950.48 0.485
Sep 785.19 0.500
Jun 1,501.18 2.090
FY 2015 Sep 618.49 0.240
Jun 1,261.97 3.990
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 2,947.00 3,272.00 2,649.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,320.00 4,320.00 4,320.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 7,117.03 7,802.00 5,885.12 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9,798.99 11,226.00 8,963.90 11,144.80
Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,464.20 15,200.00 10,846.30 13,654.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.92 2.95 2.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 6.55 7.65 5.39 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.04 10.00 8.27 10.77
Year Ending Mar-19 7 12.94 15.30 10.48 14.47
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Manpasand Beverages Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 34.79 34.56 --
EPS (TTM) % 17.89 32.05 --
Dividend % 0.00 -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Manpasand Beverages Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 12.29 11.84 99 21
13 Week 20.77 19.05 99 29
26 Week 32.60 23.81 99 40
52 Week 25.43 10.81 99 31
YTD 69.74 42.06 99 23
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd News

» More MANB.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 43.50%
# of Holders: 23
Total Shares Held: 49,772,438
3 Mo. Net Change: -114,822
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 1
# Reduced Positions: 6
# Net Buyers: -5
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.