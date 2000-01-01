Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)
MAP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
2.68EUR
9:09am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|12,039.80
|0.130
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|10,237.20
|0.130
|Sep '16
|5,111.60
|0.066
|Jun '16
|11,999.50
|0.120
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|9,743.14
|0.072
|Sep '15
|4,779.80
|0.039
|Jun '15
|10,497.20
|0.093
*Note: Units in Millions ofEuro
**Note: Units in Euro
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|24,031.00
|24,640.60
|23,513.30
|23,620.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|24,579.00
|25,033.10
|24,138.00
|24,541.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.23
|0.29
|0.12
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|0.28
|0.34
|0.21
|0.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.45
|7.40
|5.50
|5.40
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|3.89
|2.25
|1.71
|EPS (TTM) %
|47.42
|-0.94
|-4.62
|Dividend %
|12.69
|4.06
|-0.47
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Mapfre SA
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-2.12
|-2.66
|99
|6
|13 Week
|-12.89
|-10.29
|57
|94
|26 Week
|-14.02
|-11.12
|52
|80
|52 Week
|7.30
|-7.75
|99
|89
|YTD
|-4.66
|-12.46
|88
|96
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|9.73%
|# of Holders:
|321
|Total Shares Held:
|299,535,585
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|4,957,925
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|60
|# Reduced Positions:
|40
|# Net Buyers:
|20
