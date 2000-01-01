Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
572.90INR
11:23am BST
572.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-0.48%)
Rs-2.75 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs575.65
Rs575.65
Open
Rs579.00
Rs579.00
Day's High
Rs583.00
Rs583.00
Day's Low
Rs570.70
Rs570.70
Volume
328,474
328,474
Avg. Vol
762,880
762,880
52-wk High
Rs683.95
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95
Rs485.95
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|153,074.00
|183,935.00
|137,477.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|165,540.00
|210,110.00
|124,376.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|175,993.00
|197,120.00
|145,417.00
|167,693.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.52
|12.19
|10.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|16.34
|20.60
|12.93
|12.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20.21
|27.80
|14.29
|12.00
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|30.21
|9.37
|12.29
|EPS (TTM) %
|56.46
|41.49
|20.18
|Dividend %
|-100.00
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Max Financial Services Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.83
|-1.23
|99
|40
|13 Week
|0.23
|-1.20
|99
|26
|26 Week
|-5.98
|-12.21
|25
|37
|52 Week
|7.28
|-5.23
|83
|28
|YTD
|8.52
|-9.18
|99
|27
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 mln stake in India's Max Financial
- BRIEF-Max Financial Services says Moneyline Portfolio Investments reduces stake in co to 6.76 pct
- BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|54.34%
|# of Holders:
|71
|Total Shares Held:
|145,842,137
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|19,019,694
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|5
|# Increased Positions:
|24
|# Reduced Positions:
|11
|# Net Buyers:
|13
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.