Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
480.20
480.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
302,372
302,372
52-wk High
481.40
481.40
52-wk Low
257.20
257.20
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|219.13
|0.119
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|194.55
|0.083
|Jun '16
|202.37
|0.104
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|187.14
|0.057
|Jun '15
|199.07
|0.084
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|421.56
|426.00
|417.00
|422.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|439.50
|449.70
|432.00
|443.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|21.15
|22.70
|20.70
|20.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|22.70
|24.70
|21.70
|22.45
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|2.78
|8.89
|3.50
|EPS (TTM) %
|32.01
|38.91
|24.71
|Dividend %
|30.00
|30.62
|17.38
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Marshalls PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.78
|-1.29
|57
|47
|13 Week
|14.49
|11.52
|79
|45
|26 Week
|22.61
|19.11
|73
|61
|52 Week
|51.07
|39.37
|77
|19
|YTD
|50.19
|40.92
|65
|50
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
- CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
- Fed-fuelled banking stumble cuts FTSE's winning streak short
- UPDATE 1-Fed-fuelled banking stumble cuts short FTSE winning streak
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 17
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|78.82%
|# of Holders:
|95
|Total Shares Held:
|157,141,518
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-3,069,912
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|7
|# Increased Positions:
|29
|# Reduced Positions:
|18
|# Net Buyers:
|11
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Should you buy these climbers after today's results?
- 3 hot summer growth picks from the FTSE 250
- Are Marshalls plc, Quadrise Fuels International plc and IMImobile plc star buys after today's updates?
- Whitbread plc, Shire plc and Marshalls plc beg your attention following the referendum sell-off
- Should you buy Marshall Motor Holdings plc, Bonmarche Holdings plc and Lonmin plc after today's major share price moves?
- Should you buy Marshalls plc, Burberry Group plc and Marston's plc after today's updates?