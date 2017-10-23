Edition:
United Kingdom

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

OR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$16.03
Open
$15.96
Day's High
$16.21
Day's Low
$15.95
Volume
156,978
Avg. Vol
371,258
52-wk High
$17.58
52-wk Low
$11.90

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 18.36 0.103
Mar '17 17.13 0.038
FY 2016 Dec '16 13.71 0.081
Sep '16 17.57 0.166
Jun '16 15.79 0.148
Mar '16 15.61 -0.001
FY 2015 Dec '15 12.81 0.049
Sep '15 11.72 0.104
Jun '15 10.25 0.042
Mar '15 10.63 0.143
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 28.95 44.87 12.99 19.49
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 49.12 49.12 49.12 20.30
Year Ending Dec-17 12 103.98 114.69 95.10 74.87
Year Ending Dec-18 13 152.47 200.90 84.50 80.42
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 0.08 0.15 0.03 0.08
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.10 0.17 0.04 0.09
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.31 0.47 0.14 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.39 0.73 0.11 0.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.90 3.90 3.90 1.60
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 38.01 -- --
EPS (TTM) % 24.28 -- --
Dividend % 23.08 -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -5.49 -9.96 45 2
13 Week 5.96 1.24 66 4
26 Week 9.29 8.87 74 4
52 Week 24.71 15.73 79 3
YTD 24.90 21.40 73 2
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd News

» More OR.TO News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 65.99%
# of Holders: 164
Total Shares Held: 103,610,324
3 Mo. Net Change: 21,703,907
# New Positions: 5
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 17
# Reduced Positions: 10
# Net Buyers: 7
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.