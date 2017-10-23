Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
OR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
16.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.06%)
$0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$16.03
$16.03
Open
$15.96
$15.96
Day's High
$16.21
$16.21
Day's Low
$15.95
$15.95
Volume
156,978
156,978
Avg. Vol
371,258
371,258
52-wk High
$17.58
$17.58
52-wk Low
$11.90
$11.90
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|18.36
|0.103
|Mar '17
|17.13
|0.038
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|13.71
|0.081
|Sep '16
|17.57
|0.166
|Jun '16
|15.79
|0.148
|Mar '16
|15.61
|-0.001
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|12.81
|0.049
|Sep '15
|11.72
|0.104
|Jun '15
|10.25
|0.042
|Mar '15
|10.63
|0.143
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|28.95
|44.87
|12.99
|19.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|49.12
|49.12
|49.12
|20.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|103.98
|114.69
|95.10
|74.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|152.47
|200.90
|84.50
|80.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.08
|0.15
|0.03
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|0.10
|0.17
|0.04
|0.09
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.31
|0.47
|0.14
|0.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.39
|0.73
|0.11
|0.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|1.60
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|38.01
|--
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|24.28
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|23.08
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-5.49
|-9.96
|45
|2
|13 Week
|5.96
|1.24
|66
|4
|26 Week
|9.29
|8.87
|74
|4
|52 Week
|24.71
|15.73
|79
|3
|YTD
|24.90
|21.40
|73
|2
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-OSISKO INCREASES ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MLN
- BRIEF-Osisko announces C$260 mln bought deal of convertible senior unsecured debentures
- Cautious investors still favouring gold royalty companies over miners
- GRAPHIC-Cautious investors still favouring gold royalty companies over miners
- BRIEF-Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|65.99%
|# of Holders:
|164
|Total Shares Held:
|103,610,324
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|21,703,907
|# New Positions:
|5
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|17
|# Reduced Positions:
|10
|# Net Buyers:
|7
