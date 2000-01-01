Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA)
PGN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
6.64PLN
1:45pm BST
6.64PLN
1:45pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.11zł (-1.63%)
-0.11zł (-1.63%)
Prev Close
6.75zł
6.75zł
Open
6.74zł
6.74zł
Day's High
6.74zł
6.74zł
Day's Low
6.63zł
6.63zł
Volume
1,754,542
1,754,542
Avg. Vol
2,795,675
2,795,675
52-wk High
6.98zł
6.98zł
52-wk Low
4.55zł
4.55zł
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|7,165.00
|0.086
|Mar '17
|11,652.00
|0.277
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|10,146.00
|0.125
|Sep '16
|5,701.00
|0.061
|Jun '16
|6,369.00
|-0.019
|Mar '16
|10,980.00
|0.235
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|9,769.00
|-0.004
|Sep '15
|6,305.00
|0.049
|Jun '15
|7,895.00
|0.105
|Mar '15
|12,495.00
|0.211
*Note: Units in Millions ofPolish Zloty
**Note: Units in Polish Zloty
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|33,679.10
|38,334.00
|28,346.80
|29,395.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|34,728.70
|40,760.00
|28,806.70
|30,909.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.58
|0.68
|0.40
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|0.59
|0.70
|0.40
|0.44
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-8.96
|1.18
|7.61
|EPS (TTM) %
|10.79
|7.22
|6.13
|Dividend %
|11.11
|10.06
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.59
|-0.82
|7
|69
|13 Week
|5.15
|-0.97
|24
|74
|26 Week
|12.15
|3.15
|90
|15
|52 Week
|28.38
|-4.37
|79
|14
|YTD
|19.72
|-3.88
|84
|7
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|6.95%
|# of Holders:
|180
|Total Shares Held:
|401,461,638
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|3,294,211
|# New Positions:
|5
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|33
|# Reduced Positions:
|18
|# Net Buyers:
|15
