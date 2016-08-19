Edition:
United Kingdom

Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PSON.L on London Stock Exchange

695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
695.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,411,045
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 2,047.00 -0.021
FY 2016 Dec '16 2,686.00 -2.598
Jun '16 1,866.00 -0.271
FY 2015 Dec '15 2,471.00 -0.320
Jun '15 1,997.00 -0.113
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4,614.01 4,790.00 4,319.57 4,694.64
Year Ending Dec-18 19 4,488.88 4,860.00 4,051.11 4,772.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 47.21 50.90 41.62 64.78
Year Ending Dec-18 20 49.18 59.86 33.38 70.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -5.11 -1.63 -7.10 -0.84
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Pearson PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 1.88 -3.52 -1.13
EPS (TTM) % -562.71 -- --
Dividend % 0.00 2.70 4.36
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Pearson PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 7.42 5.22 82 39
13 Week -8.17 -10.56 25 13
26 Week -1.56 -4.37 54 18
52 Week -20.72 -26.85 17 23
YTD -23.09 -27.84 18 32
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Pearson PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 73.00%
# of Holders: 266
Total Shares Held: 600,548,337
3 Mo. Net Change: 13,057,526
# New Positions: 7
# Closed Positions: 38
# Increased Positions: 64
# Reduced Positions: 87
# Net Buyers: -23
Market Views

