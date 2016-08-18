Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)
RIO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,586.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,586.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,586.00
3,586.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,663,644
4,663,644
52-wk High
3,805.50
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,671.00
2,671.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|19,319.00
|1.827
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|18,281.00
|1.603
|Jun '16
|15,500.00
|0.949
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|16,849.00
|-0.924
|Jun '15
|17,980.00
|0.435
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|39,741.00
|42,497.00
|37,131.00
|33,907.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|36,701.10
|43,499.30
|29,881.00
|34,911.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.77
|1.77
|1.77
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|4.64
|5.14
|3.47
|2.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|3.75
|4.99
|1.67
|2.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.53
|18.26
|2.10
|-9.12
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-3.01
|-12.93
|-11.01
|EPS (TTM) %
|637.88
|8.97
|-3.30
|Dividend %
|-22.91
|-4.78
|2.71
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Rio Tinto PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.04
|0.92
|99
|22
|13 Week
|10.35
|7.48
|99
|85
|26 Week
|13.98
|10.73
|99
|39
|52 Week
|41.63
|30.67
|99
|59
|YTD
|17.46
|10.21
|99
|38
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|51.47%
|# of Holders:
|657
|Total Shares Held:
|701,476,384
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,879,023
|# New Positions:
|19
|# Closed Positions:
|15
|# Increased Positions:
|156
|# Reduced Positions:
|129
|# Net Buyers:
|27
