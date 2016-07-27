Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)
RMV.L on London Stock Exchange
4,076.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,076.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,076.00
4,076.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
259,573
259,573
52-wk High
4,374.00
4,374.00
52-wk Low
3,604.00
3,604.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|119.54
|0.757
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|112.11
|0.687
|Jun '16
|107.88
|0.677
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|99.02
|0.582
|Jun '15
|93.11
|0.546
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|243.02
|245.93
|241.00
|237.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|264.94
|272.04
|259.00
|258.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|159.47
|163.70
|155.11
|153.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|177.32
|187.30
|165.35
|173.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|12.71
|14.50
|10.40
|14.89
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|14.50
|16.28
|17.79
|EPS (TTM) %
|20.99
|23.39
|26.39
|Dividend %
|18.60
|22.12
|23.16
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Rightmove PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.78
|-3.80
|99
|69
|13 Week
|-3.98
|-6.47
|99
|78
|26 Week
|1.05
|-1.83
|99
|71
|52 Week
|-2.96
|-10.47
|99
|54
|YTD
|3.31
|-3.07
|99
|74
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|86.21%
|# of Holders:
|214
|Total Shares Held:
|79,019,362
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-399,564
|# New Positions:
|7
|# Closed Positions:
|8
|# Increased Positions:
|57
|# Reduced Positions:
|38
|# Net Buyers:
|19
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Three great bargains after today’s news?
- Should you buy Rightmove plc and Taylor Wimpey plc after today’s results?
- Are online stars Rightmove plc and Purplebricks plc now a safer bet than the housebuilders?
- The market has oversold Rightmove plc, Ryanair Holdings plc and Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc
- Are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Rightmove plc and easyJet plc priced to buy?
- Will today's favourites be tomorrow's losers? BT Group plc, Rightmove plc and Domino's Pizza Group plc