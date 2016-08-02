Rotork PLC (ROR.L)
ROR.L on London Stock Exchange
261.50GBp
24 Oct 2017
261.50GBp
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.70 (-0.27%)
-0.70 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
262.20
262.20
Open
262.10
262.10
Day's High
266.00
266.00
Day's Low
260.60
260.60
Volume
1,591,098
1,591,098
Avg. Vol
2,636,742
2,636,742
52-wk High
269.40
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90
190.90
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|299.74
|0.043
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|326.17
|0.045
|Jun '16
|263.91
|0.032
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|272.30
|0.039
|Jun '15
|274.16
|0.048
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|638.84
|650.00
|630.30
|571.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|663.69
|686.14
|648.81
|598.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|10.69
|11.68
|10.20
|9.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|11.65
|12.99
|10.92
|10.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|7.74
|13.65
|2.10
|6.46
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|7.98
|0.67
|5.67
|EPS (TTM) %
|-10.70
|-12.32
|-3.61
|Dividend %
|0.99
|2.01
|6.49
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Rotork PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|10.93
|8.65
|99
|96
|13 Week
|11.40
|8.51
|99
|76
|26 Week
|4.97
|1.98
|99
|58
|52 Week
|23.85
|14.26
|99
|78
|YTD
|9.37
|2.62
|99
|58
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Ex-divs to take 2.32 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 24
- Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's first-half revenue, pretax profit beat estimates
- UPDATE 1-Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's H1 revenue, pretax profit beat estimates
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8
- Cigarette stocks slump, earnings see FTSE 100 mark worst week in a month
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|1.09%
|# of Holders:
|1
|Total Shares Held:
|513
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|0
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|0
|# Reduced Positions:
|0
|# Net Buyers:
|0
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Should you buy or sell these shares after today's updates?
- Are Rolls-Royce Holding plc, Rotork plc and Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc three stocks to make you rich?
- Should today's updates put Restaurant Group plc, Rotork plc and Pearson plc at the top of your buy list?
- Are Rotork plc, Tribal Group plc And Regus PLC Buys Or Sells After Today's Updates?
- Are Apple Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc, Enquest Plc & Rotork p.l.c. Buys Today?
- The Week ahead: Updates From Tullow Oil plc, Premier Oil plc, Rotork plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc