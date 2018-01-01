Edition:
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

156.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs156.30
Open
Rs158.15
Day's High
Rs158.15
Day's Low
Rs154.80
Volume
2,692,233
Avg. Vol
5,873,686
52-wk High
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 26,085.50 30,513.00 21,658.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 27,151.00 27,151.00 27,151.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 104,547.00 112,965.00 89,736.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 104,446.00 112,619.00 92,669.00 102,454.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 110,786.00 129,261.00 78,344.00 104,136.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 8.35 9.85 6.10 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8.40 8.40 8.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 32.57 34.20 30.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 30.42 33.66 25.50 28.20
Year Ending Mar-19 14 32.59 40.10 21.60 29.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.45 9.45 9.45 13.69
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Rural Electrification Corp Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -0.28 11.83 18.08
EPS (TTM) % 10.93 10.02 17.34
Dividend % 12.87 26.65 20.81
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Rural Electrification Corp Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -4.63 -5.01 98 43
13 Week -13.94 -15.17 82 84
26 Week -15.46 -21.06 99 74
52 Week 18.42 4.62 99 80
YTD 24.59 4.27 99 85
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 20.78%
# of Holders: 119
Total Shares Held: 410,450,050
3 Mo. Net Change: 4,974,450
# New Positions: 6
# Closed Positions: 5
# Increased Positions: 32
# Reduced Positions: 21
# Net Buyers: 11
