Edition:
United Kingdom

Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,209.75INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs4,215.50
Open
Rs4,175.00
Day's High
Rs4,220.00
Day's Low
Rs4,175.00
Volume
2,656
Avg. Vol
5,855
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 6,006.00 32.040
Mar '17 5,529.00 26.090
FY 2016 Dec '16 6,049.00 23.130
Sep '16 6,242.00 35.040
Jun '16 6,202.00 37.430
Mar '16 5,565.00 35.910
FY 2015 Dec '15 5,686.40 22.696
Sep '15 5,858.00 31.540
Jun '15 5,497.00 27.876
Mar '15 4,889.00 21.041
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,518.67 7,433.00 3,250.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,600.00 1,600.00 1,600.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 25,424.30 27,306.00 23,046.00 27,243.90
Year Ending Dec-18 8 28,753.20 31,085.00 25,627.00 34,411.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 133.10 153.40 124.10 173.02
Year Ending Dec-18 8 161.85 196.00 130.70 235.10
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Sanofi India Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 10.34 10.18 13.21
EPS (TTM) % 29.83 8.76 10.04
Dividend % 58.14 14.75 15.56
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Sanofi India Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 2.32 1.91 99 28
13 Week -3.11 -4.49 99 36
26 Week -12.25 -18.06 99 28
52 Week -2.02 -13.44 99 12
YTD -5.23 -20.68 99 22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Sanofi India Ltd News

» More SANO.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 27.03%
# of Holders: 41
Total Shares Held: 6,224,106
3 Mo. Net Change: 49,213
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 6
# Reduced Positions: 5
# Net Buyers: 1
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.