Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)
SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,209.75INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.75 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs4,215.50
Open
Rs4,175.00
Day's High
Rs4,220.00
Day's Low
Rs4,175.00
Volume
2,656
Avg. Vol
5,855
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|6,006.00
|32.040
|Mar '17
|5,529.00
|26.090
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|6,049.00
|23.130
|Sep '16
|6,242.00
|35.040
|Jun '16
|6,202.00
|37.430
|Mar '16
|5,565.00
|35.910
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|5,686.40
|22.696
|Sep '15
|5,858.00
|31.540
|Jun '15
|5,497.00
|27.876
|Mar '15
|4,889.00
|21.041
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|5,518.67
|7,433.00
|3,250.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|25,424.30
|27,306.00
|23,046.00
|27,243.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|28,753.20
|31,085.00
|25,627.00
|34,411.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|133.10
|153.40
|124.10
|173.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|161.85
|196.00
|130.70
|235.10
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|10.34
|10.18
|13.21
|EPS (TTM) %
|29.83
|8.76
|10.04
|Dividend %
|58.14
|14.75
|15.56
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Sanofi India Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.32
|1.91
|99
|28
|13 Week
|-3.11
|-4.49
|99
|36
|26 Week
|-12.25
|-18.06
|99
|28
|52 Week
|-2.02
|-13.44
|99
|12
|YTD
|-5.23
|-20.68
|99
|22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|27.03%
|# of Holders:
|41
|Total Shares Held:
|6,224,106
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|49,213
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|6
|# Reduced Positions:
|5
|# Net Buyers:
|1
