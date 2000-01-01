Scor SE (SCOR.PA)
SCOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.26EUR
3:53pm BST
35.26EUR
3:53pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.11%)
€-0.04 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€35.30
€35.30
Open
€35.28
€35.28
Day's High
€35.30
€35.30
Day's Low
€35.13
€35.13
Volume
86,069
86,069
Avg. Vol
370,812
370,812
52-wk High
€37.74
€37.74
52-wk Low
€27.62
€27.62
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|7,675.00
|1.545
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|7,413.00
|1.743
|Jun '16
|7,017.00
|1.460
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|7,235.00
|1.649
|Jun '15
|6,751.00
|1.727
*Note: Units in Millions ofEuro
**Note: Units in Euro
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|3,562.47
|3,621.00
|3,503.95
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,533.30
|3,533.30
|3,533.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|14,217.30
|14,918.90
|13,060.00
|14,014.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|14,937.70
|15,815.00
|13,687.00
|14,632.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.80
|1.06
|0.56
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|2.42
|3.28
|1.09
|3.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|3.25
|4.48
|2.86
|3.06
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-1.47
|2.50
|-4.90
|-4.05
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|3.17
|10.72
|12.45
|EPS (TTM) %
|-5.14
|3.18
|12.64
|Dividend %
|10.00
|8.27
|8.45
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Scor SE
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|9.41
|4.38
|99
|6
|13 Week
|-1.97
|-5.90
|99
|94
|26 Week
|4.40
|0.03
|99
|80
|52 Week
|30.94
|9.45
|99
|89
|YTD
|10.46
|0.21
|99
|96
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 9
- BRIEF-Scor estimates cost of Harvey, Irma and Maria hurricanes and Mexico earthquakes
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|44.93%
|# of Holders:
|340
|Total Shares Held:
|86,259,668
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|900,594
|# New Positions:
|7
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|75
|# Reduced Positions:
|38
|# Net Buyers:
|37
