Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

SCOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.26EUR
3:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€35.30
Open
€35.28
Day's High
€35.30
Day's Low
€35.13
Volume
86,069
Avg. Vol
370,812
52-wk High
€37.74
52-wk Low
€27.62

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 7,675.00 1.545
FY 2016 Dec '16 7,413.00 1.743
Jun '16 7,017.00 1.460
FY 2015 Dec '15 7,235.00 1.649
Jun '15 6,751.00 1.727
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofEuro
**Note: Units in Euro

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 3,562.47 3,621.00 3,503.95 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,533.30 3,533.30 3,533.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 14,217.30 14,918.90 13,060.00 14,014.50
Year Ending Dec-18 14 14,937.70 15,815.00 13,687.00 14,632.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.80 1.06 0.56 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.79 0.79 0.79 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 2.42 3.28 1.09 3.02
Year Ending Dec-18 23 3.25 4.48 2.86 3.06
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -1.47 2.50 -4.90 -4.05
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Scor SE

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 3.17 10.72 12.45
EPS (TTM) % -5.14 3.18 12.64
Dividend % 10.00 8.27 8.45
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Scor SE

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 9.41 4.38 99 6
13 Week -1.97 -5.90 99 94
26 Week 4.40 0.03 99 80
52 Week 30.94 9.45 99 89
YTD 10.46 0.21 99 96
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Scor SE News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 44.93%
# of Holders: 340
Total Shares Held: 86,259,668
3 Mo. Net Change: 900,594
# New Positions: 7
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 75
# Reduced Positions: 38
# Net Buyers: 37
