Schroders PLC (SDRt.L)
SDRt.L on London Stock Exchange
2,503.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,503.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,503.00
2,503.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
43,003
43,003
52-wk High
2,546.70
2,546.70
52-wk Low
2,018.00
2,018.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|1,179.60
|0.962
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|1,148.50
|0.951
|Jun '16
|996.40
|0.797
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|1,020.80
|0.848
|Jun '15
|1,026.60
|0.817
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|462.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|450.50
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1,992.07
|2,414.00
|1,921.90
|1,834.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,105.09
|2,541.00
|1,967.01
|1,930.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|205.54
|212.97
|193.20
|181.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|216.37
|225.81
|196.19
|193.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.47
|8.52
|6.80
|3.04
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|4.98
|5.84
|7.39
|EPS (TTM) %
|4.95
|11.50
|9.32
|Dividend %
|14.53
|17.04
|18.98
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Schroders PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|5.81
|3.63
|99
|18
|13 Week
|9.69
|6.84
|99
|62
|26 Week
|11.21
|8.03
|99
|98
|52 Week
|23.50
|13.94
|99
|91
|YTD
|15.51
|8.38
|99
|96
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|30.28%
|# of Holders:
|256
|Total Shares Held:
|68,433,438
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|65,685
|# New Positions:
|18
|# Closed Positions:
|18
|# Increased Positions:
|78
|# Reduced Positions:
|57
|# Net Buyers:
|21
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Is this the top of the market for these finance stocks?
- Great dividends. Great margins. Low debt. Are these Footsie shares the best bargains out there?
- Should you buy BT Group plc, Schroders plc and Weir Group plc after today's results?
- Why I think Lloyds Banking Group plc, Legal & General Group plc and Schroders plc are bargain buys
- Why Schroders plc looks set to beat HSBC Holdings plc
- Don't overlook the 'secret' strengths of these 3 FTSE 100 firms