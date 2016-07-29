Edition:
United Kingdom

Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

SGC.L on London Stock Exchange

160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
160.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,695
52-wk High
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Apr '17 1,939.10 -0.072
Oct 2,002.10 0.127
FY 2016 Apr '16 1,900.70 0.043
Oct 1,970.40 0.127
FY 2015 Apr '15 1,659.40 0.103
Oct 1,545.00 0.138
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 11 3,999.39 4,131.23 3,952.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 10 3,284.90 3,468.00 3,088.44 3,311.06
Year Ending Apr-19 10 2,968.46 3,224.17 2,768.14 2,974.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 12 24.45 25.93 24.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 10 20.26 22.28 19.30 23.41
Year Ending Apr-19 10 18.60 19.83 16.70 21.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -5.70 -5.70 -5.70 -8.10
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Stagecoach Group PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 1.81 10.39 8.75
EPS (TTM) % -67.52 -37.76 -28.26
Dividend % 4.39 -8.43 8.82
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Stagecoach Group PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 4.08 1.94 80 38
13 Week -12.97 -15.23 9 21
26 Week -20.02 -22.30 12 27
52 Week -20.82 -26.95 11 26
YTD -23.31 -28.05 7 12
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Stagecoach Group PLC News

» More SGC.L News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 54.65%
# of Holders: 125
Total Shares Held: 313,308,704
3 Mo. Net Change: -779,092
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 12
# Increased Positions: 38
# Reduced Positions: 33
# Net Buyers: 5
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.

Market Views

» More SGC.L Market Views