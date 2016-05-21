Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)
SHB.L on London Stock Exchange
980.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
980.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
980.00
980.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
489,407
489,407
52-wk High
1,036.00
1,036.00
52-wk Low
861.00
861.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|54.90
|0.366
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|52.80
|0.068
|Mar '16
|53.40
|0.287
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|50.30
|1.028
|Mar '15
|48.40
|0.646
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11
|104.80
|124.00
|84.00
|106.34
|Year Ending Sep-18
|12
|114.21
|138.00
|92.00
|113.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|14
|16.38
|17.00
|16.10
|15.88
|Year Ending Sep-18
|14
|18.42
|20.08
|16.92
|17.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.62
|14.70
|-9.20
|10.75
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|7.60
|5.83
|5.46
|EPS (TTM) %
|-78.81
|-27.92
|-5.46
|Dividend %
|-7.13
|0.71
|2.57
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Shaftesbury PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.35
|-3.37
|30
|15
|13 Week
|1.75
|-0.90
|47
|17
|26 Week
|7.73
|4.66
|71
|7
|52 Week
|3.50
|-4.51
|55
|5
|YTD
|8.86
|2.13
|69
|6
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Shaftesbury cancels remaining 125 mln pounds of legacy interest rate swaps
- Shaftesbury planning sterling benchmark after roadshow
- BRIEF-Shaftesbury says to acquire long-leasehold interest in 90-104 Berwick Street
- Ex-divs to take 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 15
- BRIEF-Shaftesbury half-year EPRA EPS 8.2p
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|61.43%
|# of Holders:
|172
|Total Shares Held:
|171,396,949
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-6,388,836
|# New Positions:
|7
|# Closed Positions:
|7
|# Increased Positions:
|44
|# Reduced Positions:
|59
|# Net Buyers:
|-15
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Are Tritax Big Box REIT plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Shaftesbury plc about to fall by 50%+?
- Should You Buy J Sainsbury plc, Shaftesbury plc & Premier Farnell plc On Friday?
- Build A Strong Portfolio With 5 Top Quality REITs: Londonmetric Property PLC, Great Portland Estates PLC, Shaftesbury plc, Primary Health Properties PLC & British Land Company PLC
- London Property Boom Boosts Shaftesbury Plc
- 3 Shares Set To Beat The FTSE 100 Today
- Land Securities Ups Its Dividend