Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

SPT.L on London Stock Exchange

92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
92.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
607,160
52-wk High
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 213.60 0.018
FY 2016 Dec '16 244.40 -0.071
Jun '16 213.50 0.002
FY 2015 Dec '15 258.40 0.024
Jun '15 218.70 -0.002
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 457.38 462.00 452.00 494.40
Year Ending Dec-18 10 480.20 493.00 466.00 511.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.07 0.10 0.05 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Spirent Communications plc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -4.02 3.46 -0.54
EPS (TTM) % -418.97 -- --
Dividend % -3.76 2.27 5.27
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Spirent Communications plc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -5.88 -7.82 61 93
13 Week -25.05 -27.00 46 66
26 Week -22.03 -24.26 59 81
52 Week 12.88 4.15 99 74
YTD -6.84 -12.59 99 63
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Spirent Communications plc News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 93.87%
# of Holders: 76
Total Shares Held: 574,261,116
3 Mo. Net Change: 3,503,373
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 4
# Reduced Positions: 0
# Net Buyers: 4
