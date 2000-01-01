Edition:
United Kingdom

Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

382.30INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.50 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs376.80
Open
Rs377.00
Day's High
Rs383.70
Day's Low
Rs373.00
Volume
64,655
Avg. Vol
56,343
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 7,840.28 1.070
FY 2017 Mar '17 9,538.38 7.242
Dec 7,643.01 3.670
Sep 6,814.20 2.966
Jun 8,157.19 4.726
FY 2016 Mar '16 9,676.78 5.900
Dec 6,647.02 2.620
Dec 6,092.66 2.740
Sep 6,463.50 -2.563
FY 2015 Jun '15 6,794.15 6.572
Mar '15 6,609.91 2.122
Dec 6,138.93 -6.108
Sep 6,982.39 1.113
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 8,407.31 8,407.31 8,407.31 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 30,271.80 30,271.80 30,271.80 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 34,490.80 35,379.30 33,602.30 --
Year Ending Jun-19 2 39,184.70 39,271.00 39,098.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 4.61 4.61 4.61 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 15.97 15.97 15.97 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 20.75 21.14 20.36 --
Year Ending Jun-19 2 26.15 28.36 23.93 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Supreme Petrochem Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -- -- --
EPS (TTM) % -- -- --
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Supreme Petrochem Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -2.45 -2.84 99 95
13 Week 2.84 1.37 99 7
26 Week 11.38 4.00 99 13
52 Week 59.73 41.11 99 91
YTD 92.14 60.81 99 47
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd News

» More SPTL.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 1.04%
# of Holders: 4
Total Shares Held: 1,001,040
3 Mo. Net Change: 124,152
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 2
# Reduced Positions: 0
# Net Buyers: 2
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.