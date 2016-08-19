SSE PLC (SSE.L)
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|17,775.10
|1.109
|Sep
|11,262.80
|0.472
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|14,949.80
|0.266
|Sep
|13,831.50
|0.193
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|19,240.50
|0.295
|Sep
|12,413.90
|0.255
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|30,425.10
|34,074.00
|25,087.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|30,765.10
|35,236.00
|27,437.90
|30,635.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|31,367.70
|36,457.00
|27,487.60
|30,424.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|123.08
|125.14
|119.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|117.40
|135.00
|111.00
|124.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|125.10
|140.50
|115.20
|128.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.70
|5.80
|3.60
|4.31
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.89
|-1.72
|-1.75
|EPS (TTM) %
|243.86
|69.28
|50.26
|Dividend %
|2.13
|1.74
|3.06
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for SSE PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-4.79
|-6.75
|58
|36
|13 Week
|-6.99
|-9.40
|39
|38
|26 Week
|-7.80
|-10.43
|56
|53
|52 Week
|-9.68
|-16.67
|40
|69
|YTD
|-11.72
|-17.17
|29
|61
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Four UK power firms call for carbon price floor extension
- UK big six energy firms lost record number of customers in Sept – data
- UPDATE 1-Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|67.20%
|# of Holders:
|404
|Total Shares Held:
|685,908,599
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-46,446,973
|# New Positions:
|11
|# Closed Positions:
|26
|# Increased Positions:
|116
|# Reduced Positions:
|103
|# Net Buyers:
|13
