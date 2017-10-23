Edition:
Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.76CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$26.49
Open
$26.49
Day's High
$26.87
Day's Low
$26.39
Volume
148,425
Avg. Vol
109,102
52-wk High
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jul '17 477.70 0.631
Apr '17 498.70 0.600
Jan '17 503.60 0.552
FY 2016 Oct '16 555.60 0.746
Jul '16 467.80 0.590
Apr '16 497.20 0.069
Jan '16 498.90 0.477
FY 2015 Oct '15 540.10 1.326
Jul '15 481.90 0.544
Apr '15 490.50 0.645
Jan '15 489.70 0.513
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Oct-17 3 537.07 540.86 533.00 --
Year Ending Oct-17 8 2,015.56 2,023.00 2,005.24 1,933.00
Year Ending Oct-18 8 1,904.12 1,958.00 1,828.49 1,987.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Oct-17 5 0.91 0.96 0.89 0.74
Quarter Ending Jan-18 1 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.44
Year Ending Oct-17 7 2.65 2.70 2.62 2.15
Year Ending Oct-18 8 2.61 2.80 2.50 2.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.17
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Transcontinental Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 0.86 -1.24 0.30
EPS (TTM) % -37.87 -- 10.61
Dividend % 8.21 7.72 8.15
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Transcontinental Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.57 -4.18 81 65
13 Week 4.47 -0.19 99 48
26 Week 10.31 9.88 99 42
52 Week 53.69 42.62 99 57
YTD 20.10 16.73 99 34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Transcontinental Inc News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 56.68%
# of Holders: 113
Total Shares Held: 36,025,898
3 Mo. Net Change: 345,468
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 20
# Reduced Positions: 9
# Net Buyers: 11
