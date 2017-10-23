Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)
TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.76CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$26.49
Open
$26.49
Day's High
$26.87
Day's Low
$26.39
Volume
148,425
Avg. Vol
109,102
52-wk High
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jul '17
|477.70
|0.631
|Apr '17
|498.70
|0.600
|Jan '17
|503.60
|0.552
|FY 2016
|Oct '16
|555.60
|0.746
|Jul '16
|467.80
|0.590
|Apr '16
|497.20
|0.069
|Jan '16
|498.90
|0.477
|FY 2015
|Oct '15
|540.10
|1.326
|Jul '15
|481.90
|0.544
|Apr '15
|490.50
|0.645
|Jan '15
|489.70
|0.513
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Oct-17
|3
|537.07
|540.86
|533.00
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|8
|2,015.56
|2,023.00
|2,005.24
|1,933.00
|Year Ending Oct-18
|8
|1,904.12
|1,958.00
|1,828.49
|1,987.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Oct-17
|5
|0.91
|0.96
|0.89
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Jan-18
|1
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.44
|Year Ending Oct-17
|7
|2.65
|2.70
|2.62
|2.15
|Year Ending Oct-18
|8
|2.61
|2.80
|2.50
|2.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.17
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.86
|-1.24
|0.30
|EPS (TTM) %
|-37.87
|--
|10.61
|Dividend %
|8.21
|7.72
|8.15
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Transcontinental Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.57
|-4.18
|81
|65
|13 Week
|4.47
|-0.19
|99
|48
|26 Week
|10.31
|9.88
|99
|42
|52 Week
|53.69
|42.62
|99
|57
|YTD
|20.10
|16.73
|99
|34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord
- BRIEF-Transcontinental announces departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board
- BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
- BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|56.68%
|# of Holders:
|113
|Total Shares Held:
|36,025,898
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|345,468
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|20
|# Reduced Positions:
|9
|# Net Buyers:
|11
