Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

TED.L on London Stock Exchange

2,818.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,818.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
67,484
52-wk High
3,150.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Aug 295.73 0.431
FY 2017 Jan '17 271.53 0.680
Aug 259.46 0.366
FY 2016 Jan '16 229.41 0.699
Aug 226.76 0.294
FY 2015 Jan '15 205.39 0.553
Aug 182.17 0.258
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 9 524.11 534.09 513.00 --
Year Ending Jan-18 10 590.63 600.00 582.00 585.38
Year Ending Jan-19 10 651.06 668.00 642.00 650.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 9 112.46 114.20 110.36 --
Year Ending Jan-18 10 126.34 129.00 124.00 128.42
Year Ending Jan-19 10 143.57 147.10 138.90 147.03
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Ted Baker PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 16.40 18.15 19.75
EPS (TTM) % 5.30 16.37 20.80
Dividend % 3.35 13.60 16.12
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Ted Baker PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 11.70 9.41 99 73
13 Week 15.99 12.98 99 22
26 Week -1.70 -4.50 99 25
52 Week 11.11 2.51 99 51
YTD -3.34 -9.31 99 20
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Ted Baker PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 51.99%
# of Holders: 109
Total Shares Held: 23,036,480
3 Mo. Net Change: 284,711
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 3
# Increased Positions: 15
# Reduced Positions: 11
# Net Buyers: 4
Market Views

