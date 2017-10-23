Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)
U.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Aug
|-17.45
|-0.154
|May
|-53.72
|-0.455
|FY 2017
|Feb '17
|74.91
|0.611
|Nov
|-127.48
|-1.093
|Aug
|-35.70
|-0.322
|May
|-112.73
|-0.987
|FY 2016
|Feb '16
|-62.24
|-0.549
|Nov
|-8.54
|-0.086
|Aug
|68.24
|0.572
|May
|-67.06
|-0.586
|FY 2015
|Feb '15
|36.26
|0.298
|Nov
|179.11
|1.518
|Aug
|39.74
|0.329
|May
|-120.14
|-1.044
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|-1.38
|-1.38
|-1.38
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|1.95
|1.95
|1.95
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-188.82
|--
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|-171.59
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Uranium Participation Corp
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|1.67
|-3.13
|99
|3
|13 Week
|-1.62
|-6.00
|97
|28
|26 Week
|-8.75
|-9.10
|99
|3
|52 Week
|-5.19
|-12.02
|76
|49
|YTD
|-3.95
|-6.64
|97
|12
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|53.10%
|# of Holders:
|37
|Total Shares Held:
|70,323,777
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|5,732,073
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|3
|# Reduced Positions:
|4
|# Net Buyers:
|-1
