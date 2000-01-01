Edition:
UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

799.15INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs778.35
Open
Rs783.00
Day's High
Rs802.35
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
1,159,011
Avg. Vol
1,160,633
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 38,510.00 9.330
FY 2017 Mar '17 53,910.00 14.550
Dec 39,873.10 8.980
Sep 36,575.90 3.270
Jun 36,440.00 8.399
FY 2016 Mar '16 44,392.00 2.615
Dec 33,772.20 5.480
Sep 31,347.00 3.265
Jun 33,928.80 7.581
FY 2015 Mar '15 36,243.30 10.370
Dec 30,471.90 5.816
Sep 26,623.20 3.880
Jun 27,566.80 6.734
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 50,470.20 53,472.00 47,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 60,033.40 60,033.40 60,033.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 160,968.00 167,679.00 145,842.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 186,081.00 192,302.00 178,162.00 177,004.00
Year Ending Mar-19 24 210,603.00 221,818.00 198,929.00 207,230.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 15.47 15.84 14.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 11.58 11.58 11.58 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 35.33 41.30 31.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 43.54 48.28 38.90 44.60
Year Ending Mar-19 25 52.22 59.53 44.50 54.80
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for UPL Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 16.29 15.70 16.81
EPS (TTM) % 83.89 15.90 23.03
Dividend % 40.00 20.51 22.87
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for UPL Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -2.52 -2.91 99 30
13 Week -6.59 -7.92 99 34
26 Week 9.16 1.92 99 55
52 Week 18.15 4.38 99 70
YTD 22.63 2.63 99 70
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 34.92%
# of Holders: 163
Total Shares Held: 177,398,637
3 Mo. Net Change: -5,633,963
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 40
# Reduced Positions: 33
# Net Buyers: 7
