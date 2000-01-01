Edition:
Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

VJBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

60.90INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+3.48%)
Prev Close
Rs58.85
Open
Rs59.75
Day's High
Rs61.40
Day's Low
Rs58.90
Volume
3,298,319
Avg. Vol
1,294,641
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs37.10

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 2.550
FY 2017 Mar '17 2.109
Dec 2.305
Sep 1.550
Jun 1.620
FY 2016 Mar '16 0.829
Dec 0.612
Sep 1.342
Jun 1.660
FY 2015 Mar '15 1.127
Dec 0.435
Sep 1.673
Jun 1.880
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 37,795.00 37,795.00 37,795.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.90 5.90 5.90 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Vijaya Bank

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 2.45 4.96 9.16
EPS (TTM) % 70.44 -0.27 -4.41
Dividend % -- -9.14 -9.71
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Vijaya Bank

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -9.33 -9.69 23 53
13 Week -26.65 -27.70 16 42
26 Week -18.73 -24.11 30 58
52 Week 34.89 19.17 99 47
YTD 15.70 -3.17 99 58
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 16.62%
# of Holders: 25
Total Shares Held: 166,011,403
3 Mo. Net Change: 9,274,255
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 10
# Reduced Positions: 2
# Net Buyers: 8
