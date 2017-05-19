CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)
0002.HK on Hong Kong Stock
79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$79.90
HK$79.90
Open
HK$80.00
HK$80.00
Day's High
HK$80.05
HK$80.05
Day's Low
HK$79.50
HK$79.50
Volume
1,101,848
1,101,848
Avg. Vol
2,102,237
2,102,237
52-wk High
HK$85.50
HK$85.50
52-wk Low
HK$70.80
HK$70.80
About
CLP Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are the generation and supply of electricity in Hong Kong, India and Australia, and investment holding of power projects in Mainland China, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The Company is an operator in the energy sector of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$200,347.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,526.45
|Dividend:
|0.59
|Yield (%):
|3.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
CLP Holdings faces $718 million claim in Australia over gas plant sale
MELBOURNE A unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings Ltd is being sued by one of Australia's largest fund managers for up to A$967 million ($718 million) in damages over the sale of a gas storage facility.