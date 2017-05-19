Edition:
United Kingdom

CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)

0002.HK on Hong Kong Stock

79.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$79.90
Open
HK$80.00
Day's High
HK$80.05
Day's Low
HK$79.50
Volume
1,101,848
Avg. Vol
2,102,237
52-wk High
HK$85.50
52-wk Low
HK$70.80

Chart for

About

CLP Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are the generation and supply of electricity in Hong Kong, India and Australia, and investment holding of power projects in Mainland China, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The Company is an operator in the energy sector of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.33
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$200,347.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,526.45
Dividend: 0.59
Yield (%): 3.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about 0002.HK

CLP Holdings faces $718 million claim in Australia over gas plant sale

MELBOURNE A unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings Ltd is being sued by one of Australia's largest fund managers for up to A$967 million ($718 million) in damages over the sale of a gas storage facility.

19 May 2017
» More 0002.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates