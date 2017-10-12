Edition:
Wharf Holdings Ltd (0004.HK)

0004.HK on Hong Kong Stock

71.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.45 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$71.35
Open
HK$71.55
Day's High
HK$72.45
Day's Low
HK$71.35
Volume
2,745,274
Avg. Vol
3,867,990
52-wk High
HK$80.15
52-wk Low
HK$49.75

About

The WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property-related businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in property leasing in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Property Development segment is engaged in the acquisition,... (more)

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$217,242.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,036.23
Dividend: 0.64
Yield (%): 3.09

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 billion

HONG KONG LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

12 Oct 2017

Correction: Fitch Places Wharf on Watch Negative on Plan to Spin-Off HK Assets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 12 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 8 September 2017 to reflect that Wharf has received the dividend from a subsidiary and to clarify that the HKD10 billion borrowings are total short-term borrowings. Fitch Ratings has placed Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The senior unsecured rating of 'A-' and ratings on t

12 Sep 2017

Fitch Places Wharf on Watch Negative on Plan to Spin-Off HK Assets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The senior unsecured rating of 'A-' and ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Wharf Finance Limited have also been placed on RWN. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow Wharf's proposal to spin off the majo

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wharf Holdings declares special dividend

* Declares special dividend as initial distribution in specie of 1.49 billion I-Cable shares registered in names of controlling shareholder cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017

29 Jun 2017
