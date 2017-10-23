HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)
76.25HKD
7:51am BST
HK$-0.25 (-0.33%)
HK$76.50
HK$76.25
HK$76.80
HK$76.20
4,835,609
26,081,488
HK$79.65
HK$56.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,566,935.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20,059.69
|Dividend:
|0.78
|Yield (%):
|5.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (2.65 billion pounds) currency trade in 2011.
UPDATE 2-U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 bln currency trade
NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
Ex-HSBC executive found guilty of fraud in $3.5 bln currency trade
NEW YORK, Oct 23 A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.
HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.
HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
Oct 23 HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.
Turkey's CMS Group mandates HSBC for stake sale - sources
ISTANBUL Turkish car wheel manufacturer CMS Group is looking to sell a stake in itself, possibly a majority stake, and has mandated HSBC to advise on a potential transaction, two people familiar with the matter said.
BRIEF-HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share
* on 3 october directors declared a third interim dividend for 2017 of us$0.10 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BNY Mellon and HSBC join Algomi to spur corporate bond liquidity
LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - BNY Mellon and HSBC are partnering with bond trading technology provider Algomi to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for their custody clients and the wider market.
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources
DUBAI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is expected to issue as early as this week a project bond in the region of $3 billion, in what would be the United Arab Emirates oil major’s first public debt issue, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Is a dividend bonanza about to kick off at HSBC Holdings plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- Is it time to buy these two undervalued FTSE 100 champions?
- These 3 top FTSE 100 stocks now yield more than 5%
- HSBC Holdings plc vs National Grid plc vs Diageo plc: which is the better FTSE 100 income stock?
- Should you buy the 3 highest-yielding stocks from the FTSE 100?
- How does Capital & Regional plc match up against the best Footsie yields?