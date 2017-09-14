Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year * Total sales this yr projected at HK$41 bln vs HK$52.4 bln last yr

CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent HONG KONG, Sept 14 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Hong Kong's largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a full-year underlying profit of HK$25.97 billion ($3.32 billion), in line with estimates, thanks to robust sales in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties sets sales target at HK$36 bln for fiscal 2017-18 * Says it sets sales target at HK$36.0 billion ($4.61 billion) for fiscal 2017-18

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties posts FY underlying profit attributable of HK$ 25,965 million * FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ ‍41,782​ million versus HK$32,666 million

RPT-Hong Kong's mortgage lenders doing booming business in the shadows * Bank curbs force HK buyers to tap shadow lenders as prices rise

Hong Kong's mortgage lenders doing booming business in the shadows HONG KONG When Horan Fu decided to buy a 500-sq-foot apartment for HK$7.4 million last year, the biggest draw was the developer's offer of 85 percent financing with an option to defer interest payments for the first three years.

Hong Kong's mortgage lenders doing booming business in the shadows HONG KONG When Horan Fu decided to buy a 500-sq-foot apartment for HK$7.4 million last year, the biggest draw was the developer's offer of 85 percent financing with an option to defer interest payments for the first three years.