MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)
0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock
44.95HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$45.00
Open
HK$45.00
Day's High
HK$45.25
Day's Low
HK$44.85
Volume
1,790,244
Avg. Vol
3,512,360
52-wk High
HK$50.00
52-wk Low
HK$37.20
About
MTR Corporation Limited is principally engaged in railway operation. The Company has six segments. Hong Kong Transport Operations is engaged in the provision of passenger operation and related services for railway systems, airport expresses, as well as light rails and buses in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$271,307.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,002.38
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|2.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.85
|14.09
UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract
UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.
