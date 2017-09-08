Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)
0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sino Land Company Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in development of properties for sale; property rentals; hotel operations, and property management services, including estate management, cleaning, car park management and security. The Company's segments include property sales, property rental,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$87,281.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,315.58
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|3.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake
* Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)
BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says Sino Coronet to subscribe to share issue
* Entered subscription agreement with Sino Coronet, substantial shareholder interested in about 11.25 percent in issued share capital of co