Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$14.02
Open
HK$14.06
Day's High
HK$14.06
Day's Low
HK$13.82
Volume
3,780,501
Avg. Vol
3,989,886
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

Sino Land Company Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in development of properties for sale; property rentals; hotel operations, and property management services, including estate management, cleaning, car park management and security.

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$87,281.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,315.58
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 3.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0083.HK

BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake

* Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says Sino Coronet to subscribe to share issue

* Entered subscription agreement with Sino Coronet, substantial shareholder interested in about 11.25 percent in issued share capital of co

01 Sep 2017
