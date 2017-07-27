Hang Lung Properties Ltd (0101.HK)
0101.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$18.66
Open
HK$18.64
Day's High
HK$18.72
Day's Low
HK$18.40
Volume
2,186,999
Avg. Vol
4,514,581
52-wk High
HK$21.80
52-wk Low
HK$15.86
About
Hang Lung Properties Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Hong Kong Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of properties in Hong Kong. Mainland China Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties HY revenue HK$ 6.36 bln vs HK$6.31 bln
* Board of directors has declared an interim dividend of HK17 cents per share for 2017