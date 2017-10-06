Edition:
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.20HKD
6:44am BST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.34
Day's Low
HK$13.18
Volume
1,365,511
Avg. Vol
5,969,900
52-wk High
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in airline and related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through two segments. The Airline segment is engaged in passenger transport and cargo transport. The Non-airline segment is engaged in the provision of... (more)

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$47,127.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,933.84
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition

* Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

06 Oct 2017

Cathay Pacific defers five A350 deliveries, switches six to smaller model

SINGAPORE Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will defer deliveries of five Airbus SE widebody aircraft by a year and switch six others to a smaller model as it finalised an order for 32 narrowbody aircraft, it said on Wednesday.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft

* Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million

13 Sep 2017

Hong Kong Airlines targets Cathay Pacific's core business market

HONG KONG Hong Kong Airlines, part-owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, plans to target business travelers from small and medium sized companies as it launches new long haul routes to North America and Europe, its vice chairman said on Wednesday.

06 Sep 2017

Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, under pressure from mainland Chinese carriers, plans to increase its passenger and cargo business in India where yields are holding up better than at home, a senior company executive told Reuters.

31 Aug 2017

Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings

* Cargo nearly a quarter of Korean Air, Cathay Pacific revenue

25 Aug 2017

Cathay Pacific agrees to buy 32 Airbus planes at list price of $4.06 billion

HONG KONG Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it has agreed to buy 32 new planes from Airbus Group at a list price of $4.06 billion, just a week after it posted its worst first-half loss in at least two decades as it continued to lose customers.

21 Aug 2017

