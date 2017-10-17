Edition:
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.65HKD
7:15am BST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$5.69
Open
HK$5.67
Day's High
HK$5.71
Day's Low
HK$5.64
Volume
40,206,976
Avg. Vol
81,672,744
52-wk High
HK$6.57
52-wk Low
HK$5.20

About

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company's segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$810,764.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 121,071.20
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 5.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about 0386.HK

Exclusive - China offers to buy 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly: sources

DUBAI/LONDON China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world's biggest oil producer on the stock market. | Video

17 Oct 2017

China buys rare Norway LNG cargo as spot deals rise ahead of winter

BEIJING, Oct 12 China has bought a rare cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway, Reuters shipping data shows, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy has rushed to increase spot purchases to ensure fuel supplies ahead of the coming winter.

12 Oct 2017

Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 billion: sources

HONG KONG/SAO PAULO Advisers to China's Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labor headaches prompt Asia's largest refiner to pull out.

09 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - China’s oil giants brace for electric car crash

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's moves to slash reliance on the internal combustion engine signal tough times for the country's oil majors. A push into new energy vehicles (NEVs) – including battery-powered and hybrid cars – could curb demand for black gold. Sinopec and PetroChina will be hardest hit. The policy will also add to downward pressure on global crude prices.

09 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

06 Oct 2017
