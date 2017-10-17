China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

Exclusive - China offers to buy 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly: sources DUBAI/LONDON China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world's biggest oil producer on the stock market. |

Exclusive: China offers to buy 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly - sources DUBAI/LONDON China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world's biggest oil producer on the stock market. |

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-China offers to buy 5 pct of Saudi Aramco directly - sources DUBAI/LONDON, Oct 16 China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world's biggest oil producer on the stock market.

EXCLUSIVE-China offers to buy 5 pct of Saudi Aramco directly - sources DUBAI/LONDON, Oct 16 China is offering to buy up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world's biggest oil producer on the stock market.

China buys rare Norway LNG cargo as spot deals rise ahead of winter BEIJING, Oct 12 China has bought a rare cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway, Reuters shipping data shows, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy has rushed to increase spot purchases to ensure fuel supplies ahead of the coming winter.

Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 billion: sources HONG KONG/SAO PAULO Advisers to China's Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labor headaches prompt Asia's largest refiner to pull out.

UPDATE 1-Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 bln -sources * Sinopec's Argentine assets worth about $750 mln-$1 bln -source

Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 bln - sources * Sinopec's Argentine assets worth about $750 mln-$1 bln -source

Breakingviews - China’s oil giants brace for electric car crash HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's moves to slash reliance on the internal combustion engine signal tough times for the country's oil majors. A push into new energy vehicles (NEVs) – including battery-powered and hybrid cars – could curb demand for black gold. Sinopec and PetroChina will be hardest hit. The policy will also add to downward pressure on global crude prices.