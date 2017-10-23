Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.

REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.