Edition:
United Kingdom

Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock

347.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.20 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$348.60
Open
HK$347.20
Day's High
HK$349.60
Day's Low
HK$345.40
Volume
15,417,200
Avg. Vol
19,354,990
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60

Chart for

About

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,343,518.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,498.63
Dividend: 0.61
Yield (%): 0.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about 0700.HK

Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .

7:01am BST

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

6:14am BST

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON, Oct 24 Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

6:00am BST

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO

HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.

23 Oct 2017

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO

HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.

23 Oct 2017

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 bln HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 23 China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seekings funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

23 Oct 2017

REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course

Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

20 Oct 2017

Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course

Sea Ltd , a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent , rose 13 percent their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

20 Oct 2017

China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion

BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.

19 Oct 2017

China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion

BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.

19 Oct 2017
» More 0700.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates