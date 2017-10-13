China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)

Breakingviews - Communist Party assault muddles Chinese capitalism WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's President Xi Jinping wants to regain the private sector's confidence even as he squeezes it more tightly. Aligning private investment with state priorities could grease the bureaucratic skids for some companies, but more official meddling in board rooms is unlikely to produce good business decisions. Opaque party politics will confuse outside investors and blur the line between some state and private companies.

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan * Controlling shareholder states application for non-public issuance of Unicom A share been approved by CSRC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces operational statistics for August * For Aug, aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 273.043 million

BRIEF-Nanjing Putian Telecommunications wins bid for China Unicom project worth 106.6 mln yuan * Says it wins bid for China Unicom project worth 106.6 million yuan ($16.33 million)

Betting on China stocks? Investors in state firms have edge SHANGHAI As Chinese policy makers extend their economic reforms, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have taken pole position in the nation's stock market this year, gaining rapid strength at the expense of private firms.

BRIEF-KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom * ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

China regulator hints at no more special treatment after Unicom deal SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said that company ownership reform plans must strictly abide by existing regulations, hinting there will be no repeat of the special treatment given to China Unicom in its $11.7 billion restructuring.