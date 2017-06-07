Edition:
Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)

0823.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.15HKD
7:34am BST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.45 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
HK$66.60
Open
HK$66.60
Day's High
HK$66.70
Day's Low
HK$66.05
Volume
1,563,308
Avg. Vol
3,927,335
52-wk High
HK$66.70
52-wk Low
HK$48.55

About

Link Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based real estate investment trust (REIT). It is also a constituent of the Hang Seng Index. The investment objectives of the Fund are to deliver sustainable growth and to create long-term value for its unitholders. It invests in a portfolio of properties, including retail... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$139,802.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,199.88
Dividend: 1.17
Yield (%): 3.59

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about 0823.HK

BRIEF-Link Real Estate Investment Trust says DPU for year increased by 10.8%

* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents

07 Jun 2017
