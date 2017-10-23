China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK)
0836.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.12HKD
24 Oct 2017
14.12HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.12 (+0.86%)
HK$0.12 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$14.00
HK$14.00
Open
HK$14.08
HK$14.08
Day's High
HK$14.26
HK$14.26
Day's Low
HK$14.04
HK$14.04
Volume
9,455,412
9,455,412
Avg. Vol
6,794,451
6,794,451
52-wk High
HK$16.36
HK$16.36
52-wk Low
HK$11.86
HK$11.86
About
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the investment, development and operation of power plants. The Company operates through three segments. Thermal Power segment is engaged in the investment, development, operation and management of coal-fired... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$68,693.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,810.44
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|6.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant: bidder
MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.
Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant - bidder
MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.
Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant -bidder
* China Resources Power, CTFE's Alinta submit new bids -Delta MD