PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

4.93HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$4.97
Open
HK$4.92
Day's High
HK$4.97
Day's Low
HK$4.92
Volume
62,639,738
Avg. Vol
101,524,749
52-wk High
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72

Chart for

About

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,624,923.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183,021.00
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about 0857.HK

PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY

13 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - China’s oil giants brace for electric car crash

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's moves to slash reliance on the internal combustion engine signal tough times for the country's oil majors. A push into new energy vehicles (NEVs) – including battery-powered and hybrid cars – could curb demand for black gold. Sinopec and PetroChina will be hardest hit. The policy will also add to downward pressure on global crude prices.

UPDATE 2-Ecuador to offer oil blocks under new bidding terms in Jan

HOUSTON, Oct 6 Ecuador will offer oil exploration and production blocks in January under new contract terms that it expects will attract more interest and allow the OPEC-member country to compete with its neighbors for foreign investment, the oil minister said.

China's teapot plants form new club to beat rivals, but will it work?

BEIJING A group of independent Chinese oil refiners is clubbing together to survive an onslaught by state-owned giants and the rise of private chemical giants, but industry analysts said the new alliance may find it hard to stick.

08 Sep 2017

Sinopec warns fuel sales will fall; plans to keep run rates stable

BEIJING Chinese refining giant Sinopec warned it would keep its output rates stable even as it expects fuel sales to drop in the second half compared with January-June, a move that could add to a domestic glut of gasoline and diesel.

28 Aug 2017

North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift

NEW YORK A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.

23 Aug 2017

