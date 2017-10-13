PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY

Breakingviews - China’s oil giants brace for electric car crash HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's moves to slash reliance on the internal combustion engine signal tough times for the country's oil majors. A push into new energy vehicles (NEVs) – including battery-powered and hybrid cars – could curb demand for black gold. Sinopec and PetroChina will be hardest hit. The policy will also add to downward pressure on global crude prices.

UPDATE 2-Ecuador to offer oil blocks under new bidding terms in Jan HOUSTON, Oct 6 Ecuador will offer oil exploration and production blocks in January under new contract terms that it expects will attract more interest and allow the OPEC-member country to compete with its neighbors for foreign investment, the oil minister said.

China's teapot plants form new club to beat rivals, but will it work? BEIJING A group of independent Chinese oil refiners is clubbing together to survive an onslaught by state-owned giants and the rise of private chemical giants, but industry analysts said the new alliance may find it hard to stick.

UPDATE 1-China's teapot plants form new club to beat rivals, but will it work? * New alliance to have 1 mln bpd crude oil import quotas -exec

China's teapot plants form new club to beat rivals, but will it work? * New alliance to have 1 mln bpd crude oil import quotas -exec

Sinopec warns fuel sales will fall; plans to keep run rates stable BEIJING Chinese refining giant Sinopec warned it would keep its output rates stable even as it expects fuel sales to drop in the second half compared with January-June, a move that could add to a domestic glut of gasoline and diesel.

North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift NEW YORK A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.

UPDATE 1-North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift NEW YORK, Aug 23 A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.